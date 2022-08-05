Beirut Fire Brigade holds memorial event to pay tribute to deceased firefighters in Beirut port explosion
Doves are released at a memorial event held at the Beirut Fire Brigade's headquarters in Beirut, Lebanon, on Aug. 3, 2022. The Beirut Fire Brigade held a memorial event on Wednesday to pay tribute to the firefighters who lost their lives in Beirut port explosion on Aug. 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)
People participate in a memorial event held at the Beirut Fire Brigade's headquarters in Beirut, Lebanon, on Aug. 3, 2022. The Beirut Fire Brigade held a memorial event on Wednesday to pay tribute to the firefighters who lost their lives in Beirut port explosion on Aug. 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)
A woman pays tribute to a monument during a memorial event held at the Beirut Fire Brigade's headquarters in Beirut, Lebanon, on Aug. 3, 2022. The Beirut Fire Brigade held a memorial event on Wednesday to pay tribute to the firefighters who lost their lives in Beirut port explosion on Aug. 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)
A band performs during a memorial event held at the Beirut Fire Brigade's headquarters in Beirut, Lebanon, on Aug. 3, 2022. The Beirut Fire Brigade held a memorial event on Wednesday to pay tribute to the firefighters who lost their lives in Beirut port explosion on Aug. 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)
Photos
