Beirut Fire Brigade holds memorial event to pay tribute to deceased firefighters in Beirut port explosion

Xinhua) 08:55, August 05, 2022

Doves are released at a memorial event held at the Beirut Fire Brigade's headquarters in Beirut, Lebanon, on Aug. 3, 2022. The Beirut Fire Brigade held a memorial event on Wednesday to pay tribute to the firefighters who lost their lives in Beirut port explosion on Aug. 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

People participate in a memorial event held at the Beirut Fire Brigade's headquarters in Beirut, Lebanon, on Aug. 3, 2022. The Beirut Fire Brigade held a memorial event on Wednesday to pay tribute to the firefighters who lost their lives in Beirut port explosion on Aug. 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)

A woman pays tribute to a monument during a memorial event held at the Beirut Fire Brigade's headquarters in Beirut, Lebanon, on Aug. 3, 2022. The Beirut Fire Brigade held a memorial event on Wednesday to pay tribute to the firefighters who lost their lives in Beirut port explosion on Aug. 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)

A band performs during a memorial event held at the Beirut Fire Brigade's headquarters in Beirut, Lebanon, on Aug. 3, 2022. The Beirut Fire Brigade held a memorial event on Wednesday to pay tribute to the firefighters who lost their lives in Beirut port explosion on Aug. 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)

