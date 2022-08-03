Chronic diseases, acute health threats worsen in U.S. during pandemic: WSJ

Xinhua) 13:33, August 03, 2022

WASHINGTON, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- A range of chronic diseases and acute threats to health have worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, as people have missed screenings, abandoned routines and experienced loss and isolation, The Wall Street Journal reported recently.

The threats include heart diseases and stroke, drug and alcohol use, mental health problems, firearms deaths, superbugs, sexually transmitted infections, cancer and low childhood vaccination rates, according to the article.

"The ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic's influence on nearly every aspect of health in America are becoming clear," it said.

More than one million people have died from COVID-19, with the death toll rising by about 350 every day, it noted.

