China-Europe freight train services see a sharp rise in July

Xinhua) 17:07, August 02, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- China-Europe freight train services saw robust growth in July amid a safe and smooth operation, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. on Tuesday.

The number of China-Europe freight train trips surged by 11 percent year on year to hit a record 1,517 last month.

The freight trains handled 149,000 20-foot equivalent units of goods, up 12 percent from a year ago.

During the first seven months, the number of China-Europe freight train trips rose 3 percent year on year to 8,990. The trains transported a total of 869,000 20-foot equivalent units of goods, an increase of 4 percent from a year ago.

