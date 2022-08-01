S.Korean president's approval rating falls to 33.1 pct: poll
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating fell 0.2 percentage points from a week earlier to 33.1 percent last week, a weekly poll showed Monday.
The negative assessment on Yoon's conduct of state affairs gained 1.1 percentage points to 64.5 percent, according to local pollster Realmeter.
Support for the ruling conservative People Power Party dipped 1.3 percentage points over the week to 38.4 percent last week.
The main liberal opposition Democratic Party's approval rating rose 1.4 percentage points to 46.0 percent.
The minor progressive Justice Party won 3.8 percent of support score last week, up 0.5 percentage point from the prior week.
The results were based on a survey of 2,519 voters conducted from last Monday to Friday. It had plus and minus 2.0 percentage points in margin of error with a 95 percent confidence level.
Photos
Related Stories
- S.Korean, Gabonese presidents hold talks in Seoul
- Japanese PM meets S. Korean FM on bilateral ties
- S. Korean president's approval rating falls to 33.4 pct: poll
- S. Korea raises policy rate by 50 bps to curb inflation
- Japan's defense minister hopes for "smoother" sharing of military intelligence with S. Korea
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.