Home>>
Wild Asian elephants monitored in Yunnan
(Ecns.cn) 13:23, August 01, 2022
A herd of wild Asian elephants and a calf wander in the village of Mankelao, Puer, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 31, 2022. Monitors have closely managed to follow the wild Asian elephants in Yunnan. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jiaxian)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- 197 oriental white storks bred in NE China nature reserve
- Malawi carries out program to translocate wildlife as national conservation initiative
- China strengthens efforts to protect Asian elephants
- China’s key wildlife protection rate reaches 74 percent
- Electrical workers innovate ways to keep lights on and birds safe
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.