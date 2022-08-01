Wild Asian elephants monitored in Yunnan

Ecns.cn) 13:23, August 01, 2022

A herd of wild Asian elephants and a calf wander in the village of Mankelao, Puer, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 31, 2022. Monitors have closely managed to follow the wild Asian elephants in Yunnan. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jiaxian)

