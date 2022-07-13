Home>>
Malawi carries out program to translocate wildlife as national conservation initiative
(Xinhua) 16:37, July 13, 2022
Wildlife officers load an elephant into a truck at Liwonde National Park in Machinga, Malawi, July 10, 2022.
Malawi has carried out a program to translocate 250 elephants and 405 additional wildlife from Liwonde National Park to Kasungu National Park as part of a national conservation initiative. (Photo by Joseph Mizere/Xinhua)
Wildlife officers prepare to translocate an elephant from Liwonde National Park in Machinga, Malawi, July 10, 2022.
Malawi has carried out a program to translocate 250 elephants and 405 additional wildlife from Liwonde National Park to Kasungu National Park as part of a national conservation initiative. (Photo by Joseph Mizere/Xinhua)
