Malawi carries out program to translocate wildlife as national conservation initiative

Xinhua) 16:37, July 13, 2022

Wildlife officers load an elephant into a truck at Liwonde National Park in Machinga, Malawi, July 10, 2022.

Malawi has carried out a program to translocate 250 elephants and 405 additional wildlife from Liwonde National Park to Kasungu National Park as part of a national conservation initiative. (Photo by Joseph Mizere/Xinhua)

Wildlife officers prepare to translocate an elephant from Liwonde National Park in Machinga, Malawi, July 10, 2022.

