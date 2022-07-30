Most Americans disapprove of overturning Roe v. Wade: CNN

Xinhua) 13:58, July 30, 2022

Nearly two-thirds of Americans disapprove of the U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, and most see the ruling as portending negative changes for the country as a whole and for women in their state, CNN has reported.

Up to 63 percent of U.S. adults say they disapprove of the ruling, which upended protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years, and those who oppose the ruling largely feel that politicians who agree with them are not going far enough to ensure abortion access, a poll conducted on July 22-24 by SSRS, an independent full-service market and survey research firm, was quoted as saying Thursday.

The poll indicates that views on the ruling are closely related to ideology and party, with majorities disapproving among liberal Democrats (93 percent), moderate or conservative Democrats (81 percent), independents (71 percent) and moderate or liberal Republicans (55 percent).

Most Americans see a negative effect from the ruling on the country as a whole and on women in their own state. Those views are split largely by party, with Democrats and independents more likely to see a negative outcome than Republicans.

