Chinese delegation to World Economic Forum vilified by CNN's false report

Xinhua) 10:04, May 24, 2022

DAVOS, Switzerland, May 23 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese delegation to the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2022 in Davos, Switzerland, said on Monday that CNN had vilified them in its report related to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In its report on Monday, CNN quoted a U.S. politician as saying that after Zelensky delivered a speech via video at the WEF, the Chinese delegation did not give a standing ovation as the rest of the audience were doing, and instead left the venue.

The Chinese delegation solemnly stated that CNN's report was completely untrue. They told Xinhua that they were in talks with the International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol when Zelensky spoke.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Bianji)