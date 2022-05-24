Home>>
Chinese delegation to World Economic Forum vilified by CNN's false report
(Xinhua) 10:04, May 24, 2022
DAVOS, Switzerland, May 23 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese delegation to the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2022 in Davos, Switzerland, said on Monday that CNN had vilified them in its report related to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
In its report on Monday, CNN quoted a U.S. politician as saying that after Zelensky delivered a speech via video at the WEF, the Chinese delegation did not give a standing ovation as the rest of the audience were doing, and instead left the venue.
The Chinese delegation solemnly stated that CNN's report was completely untrue. They told Xinhua that they were in talks with the International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol when Zelensky spoke.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Bianji)
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
- How CNN lies about Uygurs in Xinjiang
- Would CNN apply the same principle to their news coverage on both US and Chinese cops?
- Testimonies of Xinjiang ‘mass rape victim’ proven to be full of loopholes
- CNN investigation finds Bannon behind conspiracy theory against China
- China taking no chances of a second COVID-19 wave: CNN
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.