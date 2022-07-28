U.S. records world's highest monkeypox tally with over 3,500 cases

Xinhua) 08:52, July 28, 2022

LOS ANGELES, July 27 (Xinhua) -- The United States has confirmed more than 3,500 monkeypox cases, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Tuesday, a total of 3,591 known monkeypox cases had been reported in the United States, CDC data showed.

So far, the United States has the world's highest tally of monkeypox cases. New York has the most cases, with 900, followed by California with 356 and Illinois with 350, according to CDC data.

Health experts said given the testing bottlenecks in the United States, monkeypox cases are likely being undercounted.

The CDC confirmed two cases of monkeypox in children on Friday. One case is a toddler who is a resident of California. The other is an infant who is not a U.S. resident.

The country has also spotted its first case of monkeypox this year in a pregnant woman, CDC officials said over the weekend.

Pregnant women are among those "at especially increased risk for severe outcomes" from monkeypox, according to the CDC.

Health officials have been warning that the number of monkeypox cases would likely increase across the country, as the government increases testing capacity and surveillance.

With increased testing, an improved reporting system for states, and the continued spread of disease, more cases will be identified, said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

"We know monkeypox symptoms usually start within three weeks of exposure to the virus, so we anticipate we may see an increase in cases throughout the month of July and into August," Walensky added.

Over 16,000 monkeypox cases and five related deaths have been reported in 75 countries and regions, according to figures released by the World Health Organization, which on Saturday declared the monkeypox outbreak a "public health emergency of international concern."

"The international community must work together to protect individuals that have been impacted by monkeypox, and those most at risk of contracting the virus," White House COVID-19 Coordinator Ashish Jha said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

