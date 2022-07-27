Flocks of little egrets spotted in Xiong’an New Area

People's Daily Online) 15:40, July 27, 2022

Recently, flocks of little egrets were spotted resting and foraging at and hovering over Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong’an New Area, north China’s Hebei Province. This has further indicated that the ecological environment of Baiyangdian Lake has continued to improve.

A little egret stands on a lotus leaf at Baiyangdian Lake in the Xiong’an New Area, north China’s Hebei Province. (Photo/Gao Teng)

The bird is a small white heron with long, black legs and a slim bill. It is hailed as one of the top 10 most beautiful birds in the world and earns itself the nickname of “white fairy.”

Little egrets often appear in places where the ecological environment is considered sound.

Photo shows a flock of little egrets resting at Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong’an New Area, north China’s Hebei Province. (Photo/Gao Teng)

Photo shows two little egrets at Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong’an New Area, north China’s Hebei Province. (Photo/Gao Teng)

A little egret forages at Baiyangdian Lake in the Xiong’an New Area, north China’s Hebei Province. (Photo/Gao Teng)

A little egret flies over Baiyangdian Lake in the Xiong’an New Area, north China’s Hebei Province. (Photo/Gao Teng)

