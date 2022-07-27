Japan's 2022 defense white paper disregards facts, full of bias: spokesperson

BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Tuesday said the China-related part of Japan's 2022 defense white paper shows a total disregard for facts and is full of bias.

Wu Qian, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a press inquiry regarding the white paper.

The white paper made irresponsible remarks on China's national defense and military development, hyped up the so-called "military threat of China," stirred up regional tensions, and grossly interfered in China's internal affairs, Wu said.

He added that China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to the content and has lodged solemn representations to the Japanese side.

China is committed to the path of peaceful development, and upholds the national defense policy which is defensive in nature and the military strategy of active defense. As history has shown and will continue to bear witness to, China's armed forces are a staunch force upholding world peace, Wu said.

In stark contrast, without learning its lesson from history, Japan points its finger at China and makes aggressive attempts to breach the post-World War II international order, which resulted in grave concern and high alert from the international society, Wu added.

Wu also rebuked Japan's erroneous stance regarding China's internal affairs such as those regarding Taiwan, Diaoyu Island and its affiliated islands, as well as South China Sea islands and their adjacent waters.

Japan should review and reflect on its record of aggressions, stop playing victim to mislead the international society and cease its wrong words and deeds on related issues, said Wu.

