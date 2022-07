We Are China

Metaverse exhibition attracts visitors

Ecns.cn) 13:10, July 26, 2022

Visitors visit the metaverse exhibition during the 5th Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, east China's Fujian Province, July 25, 2022. (Photo: China News Sevice/Zhang Bin)

