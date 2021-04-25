Languages

Sunday, April 25, 2021

Drone show held in Fuzhou to greet 4th Digital China Summit

(Ecns.cn) 09:34, April 25, 2021

About 1,500 drones perform a light show over the Minjiang River in Fuzhou, capital of east China's Fujian Province, for the upcoming 4th Digital China Summit. (Photo: China News Service /Lv Ming)

The summit will run from April 25-26, under the theme of "New Potential for Data and New Journey of Digital China".


