Home>>
Drone show held in Fuzhou to greet 4th Digital China Summit
(Ecns.cn) 09:34, April 25, 2021
About 1,500 drones perform a light show over the Minjiang River in Fuzhou, capital of east China's Fujian Province, for the upcoming 4th Digital China Summit. (Photo: China News Service /Lv Ming)
The summit will run from April 25-26, under the theme of "New Potential for Data and New Journey of Digital China".
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.