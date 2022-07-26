Changning county in SW China’s Yunnan home to nearly 10,000 baya weavers

Photo shows nests of baya weavers on trees. (Photo courtesy of the convergence media center of Changning county)

More than 4,000 intricately woven nests built by baya weavers were spotted hanging from trees along the banks of a river in Wandian Dai ethnic township, Changning county, Baoshan city, southwest China’s Yunnan Province.

Baya weavers can build nests with super craftsmanship. They mainly live off grass seeds and are found in both Asia and Africa. Yunnan Province is the only place in China where baya weavers and streaked weavers can be found.

Changning county has been a habitat for baya weavers for about 40 years. So far, the county is home to nearly 10,000 baya weavers.

Thanks to an increasing awareness of environmental protection among people and continuous improvements in local ecological environment, the birds have been increasingly recognized and protected.

