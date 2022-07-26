Home>>
Martial arts festival held in Gaza City
(Xinhua) 11:16, July 26, 2022
A Palestinian boy practices taekwondo as a part of the martial arts festival in Gaza City, July 25, 2022. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
A Palestinian girl practices taekwondo as a part of the martial arts festival in Gaza City, July 25, 2022. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
A Palestinian boy practices taekwondo as a part of the martial arts festival in Gaza City, July 25, 2022. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
Photos
