Martial arts festival held in Gaza City

Xinhua) 11:16, July 26, 2022

A Palestinian boy practices taekwondo as a part of the martial arts festival in Gaza City, July 25, 2022. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

A Palestinian girl practices taekwondo as a part of the martial arts festival in Gaza City, July 25, 2022. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

A Palestinian boy practices taekwondo as a part of the martial arts festival in Gaza City, July 25, 2022. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

