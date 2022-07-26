UN chief appoints Li Junhua of China as next under-secretary-general for economic, social affairs

Xinhua) 09:52, July 26, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, July 25 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday appointed Li Junhua of China as the next under-secretary-general for economic and social affairs.

Li, who is currently ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of China to Italy and San Marino, will succeed Liu Zhenmin of China, to whom the secretary-general is grateful for his commitment and dedicated service to the world body, according to a statement issued by the secretary-general's office.

Born in 1962, Li began his career at the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1985, and has served in various capacities, including as the Chinese ambassador to Myanmar, and as director general of the Department of International Organizations and Conferences, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He has a master's degree in international public policy obtained from the School of Advanced International Studies, Johns Hopkins University, the statement said.

