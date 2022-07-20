Chinese envoy outlines propostions to address global food crisis

Xinhua) 10:17, July 20, 2022

Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, delivers the joint statement by the Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative (GDI) at a General Assembly high-level special event entitled "Time to Act Together: Coordinating Policy Responses to the Global Food Crisis" at the UN headquarters in New York, July 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Xie E)

UNITED NATIONS, July 18 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Monday stated the joint propositions to address global food crisis on behalf of the Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative (GDI), calling for enhancing policy coordination in the long run.

Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, delivered the joint statement by GDI Group of Friends at a General Assembly high-level special event, which was entitled "Time to Act Together: Coordinating Policy Responses to the Global Food Crisis."

"We are deeply concerned of the current state of global food insecurity, especially in developing countries," Zhang said.

GDI Group of Friends called on the international community to urgently support countries affected by the food crisis, including through coordinated actions and enhanced partnership among countries and other relevant stakeholders, in such areas as food production, storage, transport, food loss and waste reduction, increasing public and private investments in the agriculture sector, and improving food self-sufficiency, he said.

It also urged all stakeholders, including developed countries, to strengthen cooperation and keep a strong focus on the transformation of the global agrifood system towards its fairness and sustainability, Zhang added.

The statement also underscored the importance of keeping food and agriculture supply chains functioning, and ensuring trade channels and markets open for food, fuel, fertilizer and other agricultural products, by promoting a universal, rules-based, open, non-discriminatory and equitable multilateral trading system under the World Trade Organization (WTO).

"We must eliminate any unilateral and protectionist measures that run counter to the spirit and rules of the WTO," he stressed.

The GDI Group of Friends was launched by China's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in January 2022.

Zhang's speech was the first joint statement delivered by the Group of Friends of the GDI since its establishment, marking a new and significant step in the implementation of the GDI and the cooperation of the group which now has 60 countries.

In delivering Monday's statement, Zhang pointed out that food security is a key area of the GDI and the Group of Friends is determined to work with all parties to address the global food crisis on the basis of unity, solidarity, multilateralism, and people-centered approach.

GDI Group of Friends will spare no efforts to continue to work with UN member states, to accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda, and make sure that no country and no one is left behind, Zhang said.

"We strongly encourage more member states to join our Group," he said.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)