Former Philippine President Arroyo tests positive for COVID-19

Xinhua) 08:41, July 25, 2022

MANILA, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Former Philippine President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo has tested positive for COVID-19, her chief of staff Erwin Krishna Santos said on Sunday.

Santos said Arroyo, currently a member of the House of Representatives, tested positive in an antigen test on July 15 and "immediately underwent self-quarantine."

Santos added an RT-PCR test conducted Saturday showed that the 75-year-old politician is still COVID-19 positive.

"Therefore, the former head of state will not attend the first State of the Nation address of President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos on Monday," Santo said.

