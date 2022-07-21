Chinese company supports local partner launch new generation of high-speed optical network

Xinhua) 09:47, July 21, 2022

ATHENS, July 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese technological giant ZTE Corporation through ZTE Hellas S.A. has partnered with Greek internet service provider INALAN to launch new generation (10 Gbps) of high-speed optical network for retail and business customers.

The so-called commercial 10 Gbps capable symmetric passive optical network (XGS-PON), which will provide the highest speed access available to date in Greece, was presented on Tuesday during an event attended by executives of the two companies.

"We are very excited to announce this together with INALAN company, a very fast growing FTTH (fiber to the home) company in Greece. We are launching for the first time in Greece the 10G (XGS) PON ... This is the first time Greece people have a chance to enjoy the 10 giga download speed," Jianbo Wang, CEO ZTE Southeast Europe, Cyprus, Israel, told Xinhua.

"Previously the speeds available in Greece were up to 1 Gbps and this is a very good opportunity to evolve the networks of Greece ... With the help of ZTE Hellas, with their equipment, we will be very happy for our customers to reach their needs and to evolve the market in general," Gianna Tanasidou, head of legal, INALAN, added.

The launch of the new services, thanks to the cooperation between the two companies, marks an important milestone in the exploration of 10 Gbps PON application scenarios in Greece, experts noted during the event.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)