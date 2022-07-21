Over 185,000 people in Hong Kong take 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccines

Xinhua) 09:30, July 21, 2022

HONG KONG, July 20 (Xinhua) -- Over 185,000 people in Hong Kong have taken the fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccines, official data showed on Wednesday.

Since the start of a mass inoculation program in February last year, about 6.76 million people, or 92.9 percent of the eligible population in Hong Kong, have taken at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines, while over 6.49 million, or 89.3 percent of the eligible population, have taken two doses.

As of Wednesday, 66.1 percent of the eligible people in Hong Kong have taken the third dose.

On Wednesday, Hong Kong registered 3,625 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 and 180 imported cases, official data showed.

