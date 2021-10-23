Over 2.243 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 15:57, October 23, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- More than 2.243 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Friday, data from the National Health Commission showed Saturday.

