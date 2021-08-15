China far ahead of other countries in vaccine donations: media

Xinhua) 13:48, August 15, 2021

A batch of China-donated Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines arrives at Wattay International Airport in Vientiane, Laos, Aug. 7, 2021. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

Donations from rich countries are both insufficient and unreliable, according to the AP report.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- China is far ahead of the rest of the world in donating vaccines, while donations from other countries, especially the rich ones, are coming in tiny fractions of what was pledged, an Associated Press (AP) tally of vaccines promised and delivered has found.

A nurse shows a vial of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare, capital of Zimbabwe, July 8, 2021. (Photo by Shaun Jusa/Xinhua)

Quoting Christian Happi, an infectious diseases expert at Nigeria's Redeemer's University, the AP said in a report on Thursday that donations from rich countries are both insufficient and unreliable, especially as they have not only taken most of the world's supplies but are moving on to vaccinate children and considering administering booster shots.

Airport staff members unload the first batch of Chinese Sinovac vaccine raw materials from a plane at the Cairo International Airport in Cairo, Egypt, May 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

The report also noted that in addition to its planned vaccine exports, China announced plans to donate 100 million U.S. dollars to help buy more doses for developing countries.

