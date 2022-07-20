Highlights of women's high jump final at World Athletics Championships Oregon22

Xinhua) 16:56, July 20, 2022

Eleanor Patterson of Australia competes during the women's high jump final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine reacts during the women's high jump final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Elena Vallortigara of Italy competes during the women's high jump final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Eleanor Patterson of Australia competes during the women's high jump final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

