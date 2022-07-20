Highlights of women's high jump final at World Athletics Championships Oregon22
Eleanor Patterson of Australia competes during the women's high jump final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)
Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine reacts during the women's high jump final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)
Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine reacts during the women's high jump final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)
Elena Vallortigara of Italy competes during the women's high jump final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)
Eleanor Patterson of Australia competes during the women's high jump final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)
Eleanor Patterson of Australia competes during the women's high jump final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)
Photos
