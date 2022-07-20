Chinese, Finnish FMs hold phone talks

Xinhua) 09:47, July 20, 2022

BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto at the latter's request.

During their phone conversation, Haavisto said that Finnish President Sauli Niinisto attaches great importance to the friendship between Finland and China, and that the friendly relationship between the two heads of state has injected strong momentum into bilateral cooperation.

The joint economic and trade commission between the two countries has carried out productive work, and the Finnish business community has set up a China office and looks forward to expanding business in China, Haavisto said.

Finland continues to adhere to the one-China policy, stands ready to expand economic and trade cooperation with China, resume more flights, and facilitate business and personnel exchanges between the two countries, he said.

Noting that China plays an indispensable role in economic recovery, ecological environment protection and other global issues, Haavisto said Finland is willing to expand cooperation with China in such areas as climate change, green transformation and circular economy.

Finland supports Europe and China in developing a strong relationship and calls for candid dialogue as well as equal and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two sides, Haavisto said.

He also explained Finland's application for NATO membership and said NATO will remain a defensive alliance.

Wang said that under the guidance of the two heads of state, China-Finland relations have maintained a sound momentum.

The two sides have carried out equal-footed exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation, the China-Finland freight train service, part of the China-Europe freight train service, continues to operate, and the China-Finland Joint Work Plan has achieved important progress, he said.

China is ready to work with Finland to implement the plan in a comprehensive and high-quality way, continue to deepen cooperation in such fields as economy, trade and investment, scientific and technological innovation, green development, connectivity and winter sports, and make good use of cooperative mechanisms like the joint economic and trade commission between the two countries to further release the potential of bilateral cooperation, said Wang.

China is committed to targeted prevention and control measures to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume personnel exchanges in an orderly manner, and speed up the resumption of work and production, Wang said.

He said China is firmly committed to green, low-carbon and sustainable development, will continue to participate in global cooperation on climate change in an all-round manner, and stands ready to strengthen communication and coordination with Finland.

Mutual respect and mutual trust are the key to the development of China-Finland relations, which is at the forefront of China's bilateral relations with Europe, especially with Nordic countries, said Wang.

China appreciates Finland's adherence to the one-China policy, believes the Finnish side will continue to adopt an objective and prudent attitude on China-related affairs, and safeguard the overall interests of bilateral relations, he said.

Wang said the establishment and development of China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership is the result of the concerted efforts of both sides.

Noting that China and Europe have always been partners, not rivals, Wang said it is not in the interest of either China or Europe to play up and even create confrontation between the two sides.

He said China hopes and believes that Finland will continue to play a constructive role in the European Union (EU).

The Chinese and Finnish sides expressed concern over the challenges posed by spillovers from the Ukraine crisis on global food and energy security.

Wang stressed that all parties should work together to cope with global risks caused by the crisis, jointly promote food, energy and financial security, maintain the stability of global industrial and supply chains, and support vulnerable developing countries in overcoming difficulties.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)