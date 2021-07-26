Chinese, Finnish FMs hold talks on boosting ties

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds talks with Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

CHENGDU, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Sunday held talks with visiting Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Both sides should adhere to the principles of mutual respect, equal treatment, seeking common ground while reserving differences, and win-win cooperation, Wang said.

China hoped Finland would view China's development objectively and rationally and develop relations with China in a way that best suits Finland, said Wang. Wang stressed that China is willing to increase exchanges and cooperation with Finland in scientific and technological innovation, the circular economy, and clean technology.

China hoped Finland would provide a fair and open business environment for Chinese enterprises, he added.

China is willing to work with Finland to uphold true multilateralism, strengthen data security cooperation, carry out third-party cooperation with Africa, and facilitate collaboration between China and Northern Europe, to promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, said Wang.

The two sides should jointly resist the practice of politicizing the COVID-19 origin-tracing issue, promote international anti-epidemic cooperation, and make joint efforts to defeat the epidemic.

Wang pointed out that there is no fundamental conflict between China and Europe. China is willing to strengthen mutual trust through candid dialogue with Europe, resolve differences through equal consultations, and promote the sustained, healthy, and stable development of China-EU relations.

He then talked about a future-oriented new cooperative partnership between China and Finland.

Facing the future, the two sides should join hands to explore a new type of partnership in which countries with different cultures and social systems can seek common ground while reserving differences and achieve win-win cooperation. The two sides should activate the potential of their practical cooperation. They should promote the healthy and stable development of China-EU relations and jointly promote global governance.

Haavisto, in turn, said that Finland attaches great significance to the fruitful relationship with China. Finland is willing to work with China to enhance mutual understanding, strengthen dialogue and communication, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and promote bilateral ties.

Finland understands China's concerns over the COVID-19 origin-tracing issue and advocates that origin-tracing should be conducted scientifically, he said.

Europe and China have broad common interests and huge space for cooperation. Finland hopes that Europe and China will focus on cooperation, bridge differences through constructive dialogue, and work together to address global challenges, said Haavisto.

Finland supports the EU-China investment agreement and hopes it will be approved as soon as possible, he added.

