Shooting at shopping mall in U.S. state of Indiana leaves 4 dead, 2 injured

Xinhua) 13:15, July 18, 2022

CHICAGO, July 17 (Xinhua) -- A shooting at a shopping mall in the U.S. Midwest state of Indiana Sunday evening left four dead, including the gunman, and two injured.

The shooting happened in the food court of the Greenwood Park Mall south of Indianapolis, capital of Indiana, around 6 p.m. local time (2200 GMT). An adult male carrying a rifle and several magazines of ammo walked into the food court and began shooting.

Three people were killed and two others were injured, said Greenwood Police Chief James Ison at a press briefing. Police believe an armed bystander killed the gunman at the scene.

The gunman's motive remains unknown.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Christopher Bailey said there was "no immediate public safety concern" for people in the area, local media reported.

Built in 1965, Greenwood Park Mall is the second-largest indoor shopping center in Indiana with about 150 tenants.

Shootings happen frequently in the United States. The Gun Violence Archive database lists 320 mass shootings across the country since the beginning of this year, with roughly 22,500 deaths caused by gun violence.

