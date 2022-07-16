2 suspects in U.S. California 7-Eleven shootings arrested

Xinhua) 08:08, July 16, 2022

LOS ANGELES, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Two suspects have been arrested for Monday's string of 7-Eleven shootings in Southern California, which left two people dead and three others injured, authorities said Friday.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office and the Brea Police Department announced the arrests on social media respectively.

Authorities didn't release any detail about the shootings but the Orange County District Attorney's Office tweeted that Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer will join the chiefs of Brea, Santa Ana, La Habra, and Riverside, in a multi-agency press conference later Friday afternoon to discuss the arrests and ongoing investigation.

A clerk, Matthew Hirsch, 40, was shot and killed at a Brea store and Matthew Rule, 24, was gunned down in the parking lot of a Santa Ana store during a five-hour string of holdups Monday morning, reported KABC, the West Coast flagship station of the ABC television network, adding that police in Ontario, Upland, Riverside and La Habra have said they believe 7-Eleven robberies there also are linked.

A customer was shot in the head and gravely wounded at a Riverside store and two people, one of them a clerk, were shot in La Habra but were expected to survive, according to the report.

