Independence Day shooting in Chicago "symbolic": The Guardian
LONDON, July 5 (Xinhua) -- While the United States has seen a succession of mass shootings this year, the latest at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park in Chicago stood out as it coincided with the country's national day celebrations, The Guardian has said in a report.
"This latest mass murder has struck a particularly symbolic note as the shooter targeted a flag-waving parade celebrating the country's national day and - once again - forced Americans to wrestle with how and why their nation is so often struck by such bloody attacks," The Guardian said on Monday.
The shooting, which left at least six dead and 24 wounded, has rocked the small, well-off community in suburban Chicago, and shocked the United States as a whole, it said.
It is the latest in a slew of mass killings that have recently included a shooting at a school in Texas and the racist massacre of Black shoppers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, it added.
