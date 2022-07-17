Excessive use reduces effect of U.S. sanctions: Iranian spokesman

Xinhua) 10:23, July 17, 2022

TEHRAN, July 16 (Xinhua) -- Western and U.S. sanctions have become "a blunt sword" after excessive use, Abolfazl Amoui, spokesman for the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian parliament, said Saturday.

A number of countries are thinking about de-dollarizing their trade by using local currencies, Amoui told official IRNA news agency.

The Russian and Iranian banks have already adopted new financial mechanisms for trade transactions excluding the dollar, he noted.

Amoui also dismissed U.S. concerns regarding the military and technological cooperation between Iran and Russia, including drone technology.

"America is not in a position to set a task for bilateral cooperation between Iran and Russia," he said.

"The recent developments have not caused any disruption to this cooperation," the Iranian spokesman added.

Meanwhile, the presence of foreign forces in West Asia will "cause more insecurity rather than creating security," Amoui said, hinting at U.S. President Joe Biden's ongoing visit to the Middle East.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)