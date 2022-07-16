Iran rejects U.S. claim of sending drones to Russia as "baseless"
TEHRAN, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Friday rejected a recent U.S. claim that Iran is providing Russia with drones for use in Ukraine as "baseless" and politically motivated.
Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, according to a press release on the foreign ministry's website, after U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday that "information" indicates Iran is preparing to provide Russia with "up to several hundred" drones, including weapons-capable ones.
Such allegations, which came just ahead of the ongoing U.S. President Joe Biden's Middle East tour, are aimed at "achieving specific political goals and purposes," the top Iranian diplomat noted.
"Just as we said at the beginning of the (Ukrainian) crisis, we are opposed to war in Afghanistan, Yemen, Palestine and also Ukraine," Amir-Abdollahian told Kuleba.
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. may train Ukrainian pilots on F-15, F-16 fighter jets
- U.S. House passes bills on abortion access
- Experts rue simple steps not taken before latest COVID-19 surge in U.S.: AP
- Mexican president urges need to regularize migrant workers in U.S.
- China urges U.S., West to stop interfering in Middle East
- U.S. weekly jobless claims rise to eight-month high amid economic slowdown
- Tariff removal can help rein in US inflation
- U.S. stocks close mostly lower amid rate-hike fears, disappointing bank earnings
- U.S. to issue more temporary work visas to Mexican, Central American migrants: Mexican president
- Iran warns U.S., allies against making "mistakes" in region
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.