China's central SOEs report steady profit growth in H1

Xinhua) 16:24, July 16, 2022

BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- China's centrally-administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) reported steady profit growth in the first half of 2022, the state-asset regulator said Saturday.

The combined net profit of central SOEs totaled around 1.086 trillion yuan (about 160.9 billion U.S. dollars) in the first half, an increase of 6.1 percent over the same period of last year, said the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) of the State Council.

From January to June, the country's 97 central SOEs raked in 19.2 trillion yuan in combined revenue, up 12 percent year on year.

The operating profit margin of the central SOEs was at a relatively high level and the ratio of liabilities to assets remained stable in the first half of the year, according to the SASAC.

