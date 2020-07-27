Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jul 27, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's software industry reports profit turnaround in H1

(Xinhua)    09:09, July 27, 2020

Recovery of China's software industry has picked up momentum, with profits in the first half of the year (H1) seeing a turnaround, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

During the first six months, profit of the software industry rose 1.3 percent year on year to 424.1 billion yuan (about 60.67 billion U.S. dollars), ending a five-month declining streak and showing a gradual recovery in the sector hurt by the COVID-19 epidemic.

Companies in the sector raked in nearly 3.56 trillion yuan in revenue from January to June, up 6.7 percent year on year.

Software exports continued their slow recovery. Total exports stood at 22.3 billion U.S. dollars in H1, down 0.4 percent year on year.

The sector employed 6.73 million people during the January-June period, up 0.1 percent year on year, while its gross payroll increased 1.4 percent from the same period last year.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York