China's power generation up in first 6 months

Xinhua) 16:51, July 15, 2022

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- China's power generation rose 0.7 percent year on year to reach 3.96 trillion kilowatt-hours in the first six months of this year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

In June alone, power generation increased by 1.5 percent year on year to reach 709 billion kilowatt-hours, reversing the 3.3-percent decline in May.

Specifically, thermal power generation decreased by 6 percent year on year, and hydropower output rose 29 percent from a year ago, NBS data showed.

Wind power and solar power generation increased 16.7 percent and 9.9 percent, respectively, and nuclear power output was 9 percent lower.

