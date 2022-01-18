China's power generation up in 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's power generation reached 8.11 trillion kilowatt-hours (KWh) in 2021, up 8.1 percent year on year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Monday.

The 2021 power generation was 11 percent higher from 2019, putting the average growth over the past two years at 5.4 percent, NBS data showed.

In December alone, the country's power output dropped 2.1 percent year on year to 723.4 billion kWh, the data showed.

In breakdown, thermal power generation decreased by 4.9 percent year on year last month, and hydropower output dropped 6.8 percent, the NBS said.

China saw growth in its output of wind power, solar power and nuclear power in December, up 30.1 percent, 18.8 percent and 5.7 percent year on year, respectively.

