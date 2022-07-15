Forum on EU-China climate cooperation held in Madrid

Xinhua) 09:55, July 15, 2022

MADRID, July 14 (Xinhua) -- A forum aiming to promote EU-China cooperation on climate change was held in the representative office of the European Commission in Madrid on Thursday.

The event, titled "Promoting EU-China cooperation in the field of Climate Action, Sustainable Finance as a driver for change," aimed to open a discussion about the opportunities for cooperation between the EU and China to combat climate change.

European and Chinese representatives of the public and private sectors reviewed progress in green finance, and discussed ways for further progress.

"This is a new platform, but one that is going to bring a lot of investment between China and Europe," Margaret Chen, President of the China Club in Spain, told Xinhua, adding that the world was in a "complicated moment, but we think we all have to help so the world functions well."

Meanwhile, Augusto Soto, President of the EU-China Trust, highlighted the need for trust in EU-Chinese relations, saying the forum was about "sustainable finances with great world experts."

"There are many ways we can look at our relation, but mutual confidence is the most important," he said, stressing the need for green investment as "the environment is our future as a species."

The city councils of the Chinese city of Hefei, the capital of east China's Anhui Province, and the Spanish city of Salamanca were among the key organizers of the forum, at which representatives of both cities signed a formal declaration of cooperation.

The event was backed by the Spanish Embassy in China and the Chinese Embassy in Spain and was attended by both ambassadors.

