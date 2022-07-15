Russia legalizes special economic measures to support military operations abroad

Xinhua) 09:49, July 15, 2022

MOSCOW, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on Thursday allowing the government to take special economic measures to support the armed forces during their counter-terrorism and other operations abroad.

The Russian government is authorized to provide all necessary assistance to the armed forces, including "temporarily reactivating mobilization capacities and facilities" and "unlocking state reserve material assets."

Meanwhile, legal entities will not be able to refuse when concluding agreements and contracts on the delivery of goods and provision of services to the Russian armed forces.

Under the new legislation, it will also be possible to establish different work conditions for employees at certain organizations, including work during holidays, at night and on weekends.

