Seize historic chance to launch EU accession negotiations, von der Leyen tells N. Macedonia

Xinhua) 09:47, July 15, 2022

SKOPJE, July 14 (Xinhua) -- North Macedonia has a historic chance to seize and by endorsing the French proposal to resolve conflicts with Bulgaria it will have the opportunity to launch accession negotiations with the European Union (EU) soon, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said here on Thursday.

The Parliament of North Macedonia is holding a session to debate the French proposal, which would include securing the rights of the Bulgarian minority living in the country. This is considered the main obstacle for the country to start negotiations with the EU.

Addressing Parliament here, von der Leyen, who is on a one-day visit to the country, said that should the lawmakers endorse the French proposal, the EU would be able to launch accession negotiations for North Macedonia "as soon as next week."

She said that the French proposal, which was presented by France's President Emmanuel Macron on June 30, "protects your interests and addresses the concerns of all sides."

"There can be no doubt that the Macedonian language is your language. And we fully respect that. That is why the revised (French) proposal refers to the Macedonian language, without qualification by the EU," she said.

Earlier on Thursday, von der Leyen met with the president of North Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovski, where she confirmed that the first intergovernmental conference will take place soon if the country accepts the proposed negotiating framework.

Pendarovski emphasized the importance of this proposal for the country's path towards the EU and reiterated that his country's language and identity must be respected and guaranteed by the EU.

During their meeting the same day, von der Leyen and Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski agreed that the French proposal does not threaten in any way the Macedonian identity, culture, history and language.

Thousands of people led by the main opposition VMRO-DPMNE party have held street protests in North Macedonia since Sunday, rejecting the French proposal and calling on lawmakers not to endorse it.

Two protesters were arrested in front of the Parliament building while von der Leyen was delivering her speech there.

Bulgaria has been blocking North Macedonia's efforts to join the EU and vetoed the country's EU integration bid, demanding its acceptance that the language of North Macedonia is derived from Bulgarian and urging the country to recognize the Bulgarian minority there.

However, on June 24 Bulgaria decided to lift its two-year veto on North Macedonia's EU membership bid, making it possible for the country to start talks on its integration.

North Macedonia and neighboring Albania have been waiting since March 2020 to hold their first intergovernmental meetings with the EU.

