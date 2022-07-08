EU ambassadors urge protection of UNIFIL personnel after recent attacks

Xinhua) 10:17, July 08, 2022

BEIRUT, July 7 (Xinhua) -- European ambassadors in Lebanon on Thursday called on all Lebanese parties to ensure the safety and security of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) personnel and their free movement.

The remarks came after a 15-member delegation of ambassadors and senior officials from the European Union (EU) visited the UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura, south of Lebanon, to convey their commitment to the work of UNIFIL and Lebanese authorities in ensuring continued peace, security and stability in south Lebanon.

The EU ambassadors stressed "the necessity for all parties to ensure that UNIFIL personnel are safe and secure, and their freedom of movement is fully respected and unimpeded, so that it can fully implement its mandate," said a statement released by the EU Delegation to Lebanon.

The delegation also called on the Lebanese authorities to investigate all attacks against UNIFIL and its personnel and bring to justice the perpetrators of those incidents.

Those comments were made in reference to several recent attacks by citizens in southern Lebanon against UNIFIL peacekeepers.

The Ambassador of the European Union Ralph Tarraf said that UNIFIL's mandate has been critical in maintaining the cessation of hostilities, preserving stability along the Blue Line, and supporting the Lebanese Armed Forces.

During their visit, the ambassadors reaffirmed their commitment to the unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Lebanon, and stressed the importance of Lebanon in advancing the implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701 with the support of UNIFIL.

