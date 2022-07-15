China, Pacific island countries vow to strengthen cooperation

Xinhua) 08:53, July 15, 2022

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- The second China-Pacific Island Countries Political Leadership Dialogue was held via video link on Thursday, with China and Pacific island countries vowing to strengthen cooperation and communication.

Political leaders, officials and business people from Pacific island countries participated in the dialogue in a virtual format. Diplomatic envoys to China from Pacific island countries attended the meeting in Beijing.

Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said the CPC is willing to work with political parties in Pacific island countries to strengthen exchanges and mutual learning on country governance, promote pragmatic cooperation in various fields, and build a closer China-Pacific island countries community with a shared future.

Leaders of political parties from Pacific island countries said that China's successful experience provides important inspiration for their countries to achieve prosperity and development, and the political parties will firmly uphold the One-China policy, synergize the Belt and Road Initiative and development strategies of their own countries, and jointly build a community with a shared future for humanity.

