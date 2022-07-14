BiH confirms first monkeypox case

Xinhua) 14:22, July 14, 2022

SARAJEVO, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) has confirmed its first case of monkeypox, the official FENA news agency reported Wednesday.

A man reported his illness to the Clinical Center of the University of Sarajevo on Tuesday and was then tested positive for the virus.

The report did not disclose the whereabouts of the patient before his infection.

As of July 7, the World Health Organization had confirmed 6,027 cases of monkeypox worldwide, mostly in Europe.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)