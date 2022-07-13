Home>>
Russia registers first monkeypox case
(Xinhua) 08:50, July 13, 2022
MOSCOW, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Russia has registered its first confirmed case of monkeypox, Rospotrebnadzor, the country's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog, said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Russia has confirmed its first case of monkeypox. A young man, who had returned to Russia after a trip from European countries, turned to medical treatment because of a characteristic rash," it said.
The patient has been isolated and is under medical supervision with mild symptoms but no life-threatening risks.
The watchdog said that the situation is under strick control and the possibility of further spreading has been stopped.
