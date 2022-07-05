Peru's monkeypox cases climb to 15

July 05, 2022

LIMA, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Twelve new cases of monkeypox have been detected in Peru in recent days, bringing the total number to 15, Health Minister Jorge Lopez said on Monday.

The patients, between 20 and 39 years of age, reside in five districts of Metropolitan Lima, Lopez said at a press conference.

All patients are in stable condition and are at home under the guidance of health personnel, he said.

Lopez added that the Health Ministry is following up with all of the patients' close contacts.

The ministry recently issued a health alert in order to strengthen the epidemiological surveillance and investigation system for the disease, as well as to adopt necessary prevention and control measures.

The first monkeypox case in the South American country was confirmed on June 26 in a foreigner residing in Lima who had contact with people from other countries.

