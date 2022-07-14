China to build more low-carbon communities

Xinhua) 09:12, July 14, 2022

BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- China will encourage more residential communities to evolve into low-carbon ones as part of the country's efforts to meet its climate goals.

By 2030, about 60 percent of the urban communities are expected to become "green communities," featuring more convenient, doorstep services that can be obtained by residents by walk, according to a government plan unveiled Wednesday by the country's housing and urban-rural development ministry and top economic planner.

Residents of such communities are expected to use more low-energy-consumption home appliances and less single-use products, conserve electricity in daily life, and opt for new energy vehicles, said the plan.

By 2025, all the country's new urban buildings will be constructed in line with green building standards.

With joint efforts, carbon emissions from urban and rural construction areas will likely peak before 2030, according to the plan.

China has announced that it will strive for peaking carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)