Hamas says Biden's Middle East visit not to help promote Palestinian cause

Xinhua) 08:37, July 14, 2022

GAZA, July 13 (Xinhua) -- The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) said Wednesday that U.S. President Joe Biden's upcoming Middle East visit will not help promote Palestinian cause.

The visit "only serves Israel's interest", said Hazem Qassem, Hamas spokesman in Gaza.

Biden departed late Tuesday bound for Israel. During his first trip to the Middle East since taking office, the president will also travel to the West Bank and Saudi Arabia to recalibrate ties with the region.

Qassem also called for efforts to reject the American policies.

The tension between the Israelis and Palestinians has been rising over the past few months as a series of fatal attacks in Israel set off almost daily Israeli raids to arrest Palestinian suspects in the West Bank.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)