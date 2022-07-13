Home>>
Sri Lankan PM takes over powers of president
(Xinhua) 16:33, July 13, 2022
COLOMBO, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka's Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said on Wednesday that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to perform and discharge the powers and duties of the president.
Rajapaksa has appointed Wickremesinghe in accordance with the constitution, as Rajapaksa was away from the country, the speaker said in a statement.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- State of emergency declared in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lankan PM's Office says president Rajapaksa has left country
- Sri Lankan president Rajapaksa arrives in Maldives
- IMF, other intl institutions urged to take responsibility in tackling Sri Lankan crisis to prevent more nations in Africa, LatAm to follow suits
- China hopes Sri Lanka restores social stability at early date: FM spokesman
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.