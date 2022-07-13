World Internet Conference inaugural ceremony held in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:40, July 13, 2022

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- An inaugural ceremony for the World Internet Conference, an international organization headquartered in Beijing, was held in Beijing on Tuesday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the World Internet Conference for the inauguration of the international organization, which was read out at the event by Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee.

The establishment of the organization follows the informatization trend of the times, and it has responded to the wide call of the international community for dialogue, consultation and cooperation in cyberspace, Huang said at the inaugural ceremony.

Huang expressed the hope that all parties will step up dialogue and exchanges, deepen practical cooperation, and jointly build a cyberspace that is fairer and more equitable, open, inclusive, secure, stable and vibrant to allow the internet to better benefit people all over the world.

Members of the World Internet Conference include internet-related international organizations, enterprises, institutions, experts and scholars.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)