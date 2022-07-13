Somalia, Eritrea sign MoU to boost bilateral ties
ADDIS ABABA, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki on Tuesday signed a seven-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost bilateral ties.
In a press statement, Eritrea's Ministry of Information said the MoU includes agreements in the fields of economic cooperation, scientific and technological collaboration, as well as defense and security cooperation.
The Ministry of Information also disclosed the two countries have agreed to promote relations between their two peoples, including through their diaspora communities, strengthen bilateral political and diplomatic cooperation as well as jointly endeavor to advance economic integration in the Horn of Africa.
Mohamud, who has been on an official state visit to the Red Sea nation since Saturday, has visited Somali troops being trained in Eritrea. The Somali president has also visited various development projects being implemented in the Southern and Red Sea regions of Eritrea.
Photos
Related Stories
- World Bank approves 143 mln USD for drought response in Somalia
- Chinese envoy calls for int'l support to improve Somalia's security, humanitarian situation
- Somalia, UN vow to ramp up immunization for children
- Eritrea eyes all-round cooperation with China
- China, Eritrea voice opposition to extenal interference
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.