China to help enterprises achieve high-quality development with aid of colleges, universities

Xinhua) 09:40, July 12, 2022

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- China will launch a five-year campaign to help more than 10,000 enterprises achieve high-quality development in partnership with over 1,000 universities and colleges, according to a circular jointly released by the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the China National Intellectual Property Administration.

Focusing on the needs of national strategies and common issues facing industrial development, the circular has called for efforts to build approximately 30 new platforms tasked with making major breakthroughs in core technologies in key fields, as well as a number of engineering research centers and college-enterprise innovation consortia.

It outlines efforts to support universities and enterprises in exploring new mechanisms and models of collaborative innovation, and to improve a market-oriented intellectual property structure driven by enterprise demand.

The circular also specifies a series of key tasks, such as making major technological breakthroughs, selecting university and college talent to support enterprises, opening university and college-developed patents, and incubating small and medium-sized enterprises that apply special, sophisticated techniques to produce unique and novel products.

Localities across the country should jointly formulate policies and measures in light of regional industrial development, and launch pairing events between universities and enterprises, per the circular.

