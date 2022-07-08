China plans to improve gig economy services to boost employment

Xinhua) 09:15, July 08, 2022

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- China plans to bolster support for the development of the gig economy in its latest bid to boost employment.

Recruitment information of odd jobs will be incorporated into the scope of public employment information services, according to a guideline issued Thursday by the country's human resources and social security ministry and other four government agencies.

Training for temporary job seekers will be strengthened, particularly for new occupations and those with strong labor demand.

Efforts will be made to crack down on irregular practices in the gig economy market to better protect gig workers' rights, the guideline said.

China has introduced an array of policies in recent months to help job seekers including college students and migrant workers find jobs to keep the country's employment market stable.

