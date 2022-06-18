China sees progress in stabilizing employment

June 18, 2022

A student takes a job interview via video in the Central South University in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, April 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- China is steadily carrying out measures to keep jobs stable and has helped 1.96 million unemployed people return to the workforce in the first five months of the year, an official said Friday.

Another 680,000 struggling job-seekers found work during the period, Li Zhong, vice minister of human resources and social security, told a press conference.

By the end of May, around 31.33 million people lifted from poverty had joined the country's labor force, Li said. China had vowed to ensure that no less than 30 million people who have shaken off poverty are employed this year.

The country has also paid out 33.4 billion yuan (about 5 billion U.S. dollars) in insurance benefits to 5.6 million unemployed people in the five months as China extends policies to expand the coverage of unemployment insurance throughout this year, Li said.

